Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

MIME stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,031. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -421.55, a P/E/G ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 51,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

