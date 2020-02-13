Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) PT Lowered to

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

MG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,386. The company has a market cap of $273.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mistras Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $279,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.