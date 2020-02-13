MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.91-0.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.376-12.376 billion.

OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 27,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Get MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR alerts:

About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.