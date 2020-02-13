MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.91-0.91 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.376-12.376 billion.
OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.61. 27,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.54.
About MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR
