Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 320.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 227,314 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 840,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,920 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 963,447 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.24 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,347. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

