Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.77 Million Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of INFO opened at $80.52 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

