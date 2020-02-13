Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

