Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 154,810 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,810 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $66,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

