Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in State Street by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

