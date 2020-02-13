Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. ValuEngine downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.95 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $873,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 763,286 shares in the company, valued at $55,551,955.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,109 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,934 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.