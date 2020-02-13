MKM Partners Lowers Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target to $26.00

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.