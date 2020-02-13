MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $120.26 and last traded at $119.52, with a volume of 12495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $16,484,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.