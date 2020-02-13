Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TAP traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

