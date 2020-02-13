Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.10-9.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $273.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $162.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.43. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.