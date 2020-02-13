Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $294.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $294.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $162.57 and a 12-month high of $276.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.