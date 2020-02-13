Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,695 ($22.30).

MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,904 ($25.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,725.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,384.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $864.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.90. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,056.60 ($13.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,833.68 ($24.12).

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

