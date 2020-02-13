Morgan Stanley Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $205.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

RNG stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,887. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $236.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,726 shares of company stock worth $36,708,328. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $117,161,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

