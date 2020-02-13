Morgan Stanley Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $46.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUBG. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.59. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

