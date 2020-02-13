Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

