Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.
Lincoln National stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 731,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,353,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.