Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 411,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,883. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $135.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

