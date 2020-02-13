Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $304.49

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $304.49 and last traded at $303.87, with a volume of 76979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $301.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.68.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

