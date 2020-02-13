Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.13.

MTL stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.34. 306,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.30 and a 52 week high of C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.49 million and a PE ratio of -56.89.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

