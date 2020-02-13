Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.86 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $120.55 million and $27.86 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.06109958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00057622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00127714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 120,188,181 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,143,755 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

