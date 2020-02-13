Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €246.01 ($286.06).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

