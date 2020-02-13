Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $152,000 in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Safehold by 918.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 226.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $2,320,650.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 230,350 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,506 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

