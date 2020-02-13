Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,700 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $136.82 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

