Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 5,540 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,482 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,771 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

