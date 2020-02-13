Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 122,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Cowen raised Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

