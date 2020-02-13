MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MVC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 135,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,113. The company has a market capitalization of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 17.16 and a quick ratio of 17.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. MVC Capital has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 53.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that MVC Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 186.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of MVC Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 357,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 22,461 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

