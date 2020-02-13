Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.16.

Shares of MYGN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 933,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,402. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

