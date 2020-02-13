Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

MYGN stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. 51,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,224. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,611,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

