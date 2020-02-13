NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NantHealth stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. 176,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,624. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

