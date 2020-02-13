Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Chevron by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

