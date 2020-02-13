Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $234.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $234.38.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

