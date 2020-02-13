Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $61.78 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

