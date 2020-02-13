Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $115.86 on Thursday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

