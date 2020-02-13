Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 105,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 228.2% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $152.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $152.11.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

