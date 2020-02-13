Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

