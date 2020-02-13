National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.18.

TSE BMO opened at C$102.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$102.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.79. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$88.24 and a 52 week high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,822.41. Also, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

