National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.29.

TSE:OGC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.47. 233,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,768. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 124.00.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.