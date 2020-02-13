National Bank Financial Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$28.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.50.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.77. 2,086,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,342. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.02 and a 1 year high of C$28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.90.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.