National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra lowered National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.03.

FIZZ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.37. 142,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $75.79.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. National Beverage’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

