National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $14.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 66,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,105. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

