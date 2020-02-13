NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NGHCZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07. NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

