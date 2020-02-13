National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.14

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.14 and last traded at $88.14, with a volume of 39727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

