National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

National Research stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.89. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. National Research has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $201,998.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,088 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

