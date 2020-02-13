Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Nemaura Medical stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $3.37. 3,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266. Nemaura Medical has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

