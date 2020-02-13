Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €66.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.12 ($66.42).

NEM traded up €1.45 ($1.69) on Wednesday, reaching €66.70 ($77.56). The company had a trading volume of 308,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €37.50 ($43.60) and a 1 year high of €69.05 ($80.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.32.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

