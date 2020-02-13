NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $66.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.
NTAP stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.
