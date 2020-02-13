NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $66.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.66.

NTAP stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

