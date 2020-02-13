NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $55.18, approximately 10,365,424 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 2,347,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.