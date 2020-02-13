NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,955. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTWK shares. TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut NetSol Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

